RV purchases school bus

The Royal Valley school board approved the purchase of a new school bus for the district at a cost of $82,611 during its meeting Monday evening.

The International-Cummins bus is being purchased from Midwest Transit of Kansas City, Mo.

Superintendent Aaric Davis reported that any future warranty repair work on the bus could be completed in Topeka.

The other bids included......

