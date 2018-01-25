Home / News / RV purchases new laptops for teachers

RV purchases new laptops for teachers

Thu, 01/25/2018 - 10:26 holtonadmin
by Ali Holcomb

The purchase of new MacBook Air laptops was approved for teachers at Royal Valley during the board of education meeting Monday night.

The board approved the purchase from Apple Inc. Education, which totaled $44,055 for 45 laptops. These will be used by teaching staff, counselors and librarians, according to Mark Haefke, district technology coordinator.

Haefke said Apple had the lowest bid. Another bid was submitted by CDWG for a total cost of $55,888.20.

