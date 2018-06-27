RV OKs new phone system, reviews handbooks

A new district phone system was approved for Royal Valley during the USD 337 Board of Education meeting Monday evening.

The board approved an upgrade to the phone system from Giant Communications at a cost of $10,000.

The new system is Internet-based, and the purchase also includes new handsets, installation and training on the new phones. The system will also allow for call forwarding, which is something staff have requested in recent years, Superintendent Aaric Davis said.

Davis estimated that the new system will reduce the district’s phone bill by $300 per month or $3,600 per year.

