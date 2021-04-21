RV to note 50th year with celebration

Royal Valley is noting its 50th anniversary this year and alumni, current students and community members are invited to celebrate the milestone during a special two-day anniversary event planned for the weekend of May 1 and May 2.

The celebration will include a parade, tours of the school buildings, a Fun Run, a volleyball tournament, a community service event and more.

A special website has been set up for the celebration that allows participants to sign up for the Fun Run, volleyball tournament, parade and other events online at https://sites.google.com/rv337.org/royal-valley-50th-celebration/home

A link to the celebration website is also available at the RV website, www.rv337.org

The following is a schedule of activities planned for that weekend:

Saturday, May 1

* 9 a.m. – Registration begins for a one-mile Fun Run at the southwest corner of the high school parking lot. Participants can walk or run during the free event, which begins at 9:30 a.m. and will be held at the new walking trail located south of the football field.

* 10 a.m. – A sand volleyball tournament begins at Hoyt City Park. Each team must consist of six to eight players ages 14 and up and have an equal amount of males and females on the team.

There is a $50 fee per team, and teams must sign up by the end of this week by contacting Ashley Wick at wicka@rv337.org or by registering online.

* 10:30 a.m. – Opportunities to play disc golf will be held at the city park. The event will include friendly competition, as well as teach those who are interested in learning how to play.

* 1 p.m. – A tour will be held at the middle school in Mayetta. The public is invited to see recent changes and hear about some of the history of RV, which will be led by RV Superintendent Aaric Davis.

* 2:15 p.m. – A tour will be held at the elementary and high schools in Hoyt, which will also be led by Davis.

* 3:30 p.m. – Members of the Royal Valley KAY Club will dedicate the club’s new walking and nature trail. The trail is located behind the football field and was made possible because of two grants.

* 4:30 p.m. – A parade will be held with RV-themed floats and will also include a bike decoration contest. Line up begins at 4 p.m. at the high school parking lot, and the parade will end at the parking lot. Alumni are encouraged to attend and participate.

Pre-registration for the parade is available at the anniversary website.

At the end of the parade, several family fun activities will be set up at the RVHS football field, including carnival games, a photo booth, petting zoo, an alumni booth, a “Touch A Truck” event, music and other games and contests. All activities are free to the public.

The Royal Valley Board of Education will provide free hot dogs for the event. Snow cones will also be available for $1.

Food vendors will also be set up at the school, including Tap & Feed Shed, Hogman’s BBQ, Katie’s Krazy Kakes & Kookies and Kettle Korn Connections.

Sunday, May 2

* 8 a.m. – A four-person golf scramble will be held at Village Greens Golf Course in Ozawkie. Team fee is $240, and proceeds will go to help fund the activities for the 50th anniversary celebration. The fee includes green and cart fees, lunch and two drink tickets.

The deadline to register is April 26, and teams can print off a registration form on the RV 50th anniversary website. For more details, contact Supt. Davis at 966-2246.

* 1 p.m. – A Panthers Give Back event will be held. RV alumni, families and students are encouraged to volunteer in the Hoyt, Mayetta and the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation communities by completing various service activities.

Some of the projects will include picking up trash, planting flowers and other projects.

Volunteers are asked to sign up on the anniversary website and will be notified of the project activities when more details are available.

Those who attend the 50th anniversary celebration are asked to wear a face mask if they can’t safely social distance during activities.