RV FCCLA club members working to reduce poverty

Several grants and donations to Royal Valley organizations and programs were approved during Monday evening’s board of education meeting.

One such grant was $500 to the RVHS FCCLA club as club members are working to help reduce poverty at the local, national and global levels.

Club member Lindsey Bowden and sponsor Monique Litherland attended the board meeting and presented information on the project, which includes partnering with Thrive! Jackson County.

