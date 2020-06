USD 337 Royal Valley is participating in the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program on Wednesday. Produce boxes will be distributed starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at the Royal Valley High School in Hoyt until 2 p.m. or when all boxes are gone. This food distribution is open to everyone on a first come, first served basis with no eligibility requirements. Each box includes 25 pounds of assorted produce.