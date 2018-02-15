RV considers community pre-school

The Royal Valley Board of Education is considering the possibility of adding a community pre-school to the elementary school next year.

During the board’s meeting Monday evening, Superintendent Aaric Davis reported that applications are now being accepted by the state for districts to receive funding for pre-school programs serving four-year-old at-risk students.

For more information, log into your Holton Recorder account or subscribe at www.holtonrecorder.net/subscribe-holton-recorder