Home / News / RV considers community pre-school

RV considers community pre-school

Thu, 02/15/2018 - 10:26 holtonadmin
by Ali Holcomb

The Royal Valley Board of Education is considering the possibility of adding a community pre-school to the elementary school next year. 

During the board’s meeting Monday evening, Superintendent Aaric Davis reported that applications are now being accepted by the state for districts to receive funding for pre-school programs serving four-year-old at-risk students.

For more information, log into your Holton Recorder account or subscribe at www.holtonrecorder.net/subscribe-holton-recorder

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media