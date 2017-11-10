RV B.O.E. hears tech update, OK's new parking lot lighting

The Royal Valley Board of Education received an update on the district’s technology plan and approved upgrades to the lights at the high school parking lot during its meeting Monday evening.

At the start of the meeting, board members met with Mark Haefke, district tech coordinator, who highlighted recent equipment purchases.

A controller was recently purchased that controls all wireless access points around the district.

“It’s more stability for the network,” Haefke said.

The district applied for and received an “E-rate” for the purchase and received 70 percent of the purchase price back. The original cost of the equipment was $15,000, it was reported.

Haefke is planning to auction off 40 older Chromebooks and 50 older MacBook laptops.

Recently, Apple was offering a discounted rate on its products, so 25 laptops were purchased for the elementary school teachers at a cost of $19,000.

