RV board may return to mandatory masks if cases spike

Face masks will be optional for students and staff at Royal Valley schools this fall, but the policy is subject to change if the number of COVID-19 cases and students in quarantine begins to rise dramatically in the district.

“I don’t think we’re know what’s going to happen unless we try it,” Superintendent Aaric Davis said of the mask recommendation. “I’m not so naïve to think that if things were not working well, it may change. If I’m sending home 150 kids in the first two weeks of school to quarantine, then I’m not doing my job as superintendent by allowing kids access to their education.”

During Monday evening’s school board meeting, members of the board of education approved the district’s COVID-19 operational guidelines on a 5-1 vote, with board member Ann Kelly voting against the guidelines.

As part of the motion to approve the guidelines, the board also authorized Supt. Davis to put a face mask requirement back in place, if needed, between school board meetings.

“I think a month might be too long of a time,” he said. “The board could then revisit that at the next meeting and override or agree with me. I think our community last year was very proud of our school district and the fact that we could keep kids in school all year long.”

The new guidelines recommend, but does not require, face masks for unvaccinated students and staff inside district buildings. Face masks are required for all students and staff on district school buses and vehicles, according to a federal mandate, it was reported.

Davis said that the district is not requiring that students or staff members receive a COVID-19 vaccine in order to go to school.

USD 337 will continue to disinfect frequently touched surfaces throughout the school day and between classes, it was reported.

