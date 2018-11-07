Home / News / RV board approves electrical upgrade

RV board approves electrical upgrade

Wed, 07/11/2018 - 17:00 holtonadmin
by Ali Holcomb

The electrical service behind Royal Valley High School that powers the concession stand and other buildings is getting a boost after the Royal Valley Board of Education approved a construction change order during its meeting Monday evening.

As a new concession stand is being built this summer at the high school, Superintendent Aaric Davis said that the electrical contractor recommends increasing electrical power from 200-amp service to 400 amp at a cost of $5,303.

Behind the stadium there is a light pole that provides electrical service to the concession stand, maintenance building, ticket booth, press box, scoreboards, sprinkler system and the greenhouse.

“We’re pulling a lot of service from this one line,” Davis said. “Everything is functioning well off of it except the maintenance building. Sometimes when the compressor kicks on in the building, we have to reset a breaker.”

