RV board approves concession stand design

Design plans for a new 30-foot by 18-foot concession stand were approved by the Royal Valley Board of Education Monday evening.

Bids will now be sought for the construction of the structure, but as Superintendent Aaric Davis explained during the meeting, if bids come in too high, there’s still time to “go back to the drawing board.”

Renderings of the proposed concession stand design were presented to the board by Tevis Architects of Topeka through AHRS Construction, Inc. of Bern, the district’s construction manager at-risk for the project.

Approving the design allows AHRS to put the project out to bid, and bids will be submitted to the board for review on May 21. Superintendent Davis has communicated to AHRS that the board would like to spend less than $150,000 on the project.

