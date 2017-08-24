RV approves budget

In a quick special meeting Monday night, the Royal Valley Board of Education unanimously approved the 2017-18 proposed budget as presented, which includes a 2.247 mill decrease.

The approval of the budget was the only item on the board of education’s agenda, and without any comments from the public, the board approved the budget and adjourned the meeting in less than five minutes.

The budget includes funding the district using 45.158 mills, which is a decrease from the 47.405 mills budgeted for last year.

The new budget includes levying 20 mills for the general fund, 17.158 mills for the Local Option Budget (LOB) and 8 mills for capital outlay.

The budget decrease is attributed to a reduction in enrollment, as well as an increase in the district’s assessed valuation.

The proposed budget includes $1,380,000 in possible expenditures in capital outlay for the school year although the district doesn’t plan to spend that much, according to Superintendent Aaric Davis.

The total local taxes levied for the coming year is set at $1,369,637, and the district is paying off $2,340,000 in lease purchase principal, which is down from last year’s $2,695,000.

Board member Linda Hegemann was absent from Monday’s meeting.

The board will meet again at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, at the district office in Mayetta for a regular board meeting.

The Holton USD 336 Board of Education was set to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday to hold its budget hearing, and Jackson Heights USD 335 will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday to approve its budget.