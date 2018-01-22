Rural family loses home to fire; RV community responding

A rural Meriden family lost their home in a Wednesday night house fire, the cause of which remains undetermined at this point, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse reported.

However, friends of Lewis and Christina Williams, whose home was located east of Hoyt and who have children in the Royal Valley school district, have begun to pitch in and help the family in recovering from the fire, according to Royal Valley High School principal Jim Holloman.

Morse said his office received a call at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting a house fire at 12170 X Road in southeastern Jackson County.

