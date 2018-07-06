Run honors fallen heroes

U.S. Army Specialist Matthew H. Walker of Hillsboro, Mo., an infantryman in the 101st Airborne Division, was on duty with a military detachment in southeastern Afghanistan on June 5, 2014, when his unit was hit by enemy fire. The wounds that Walker received in that incident proved to be fatal.

Four years later, on Tuesday, Walker’s mother, Heather Wooderson of St. Louis, Mo., was running through Jackson County to honor the memory of her son.

“Sometimes you think that people forget about what’s going on outside of the United States,” Wooderson said. “There are people who are hurting.”

But as Wooderson ran along U.S. Highway 75 north of Holton, the cheers she received from a group of people standing at the highway’s intersection with Columbine Drive was encouraging, even on the fourth anniversary of her son’s death.

For more information, log into your Holton Recorder account or subscribe at www.holtonrecorder.net/subscribe-holton-recorder