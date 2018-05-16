Run to honor Straders, Davies, raise funds for Banner building

Jackson County’s Banner Creek Reservoir Department and the Holton Fitness Center are sponsoring a run in June in memory of three community members and longtime runners while also raising funds for a future community building at the reservoir.

The Ron and Scott Strader and Tom Davies Memorial 5K run and two-mile walk will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 2, at the reservoir.

Scott Strader lost his battle with cancer in 2011, and his father, Ron, died in 2017. Davies died in 2016.

All three men had two things in common - a passion for running and serving their community, said Tiffany Kuglin, Holton Fitness Center supervisor.

