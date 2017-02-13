Royal Valley students form 'chess club'

A chess club has formed at Royal Valley that is drawing students of all ages together to master the game of strategy.

“Some students are athletes and others are drama kids, and chess is another avenue for a few kids to get involved,” said Nathan Smith, RVHS math teacher and the club’s sponsor.

On Feb. 4, 14 kids (seven high school students, six middle school students and one elementary student) were among the 220 students who competed at a chess tournament at Topeka Collegiate School.

Both the high school and middle school teams took fifth place in their divisions, and three students medaled individually in their age groups.

“We had some kids do well, and I think they realized that chess is a serious sport for some kids,” Smith said.

At each tournament, students play six matches, and competitors receive one point every time they win a match and half a point if they tie.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.