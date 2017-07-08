Royal Valley proposes 2-mill budget drop for 2017-18

The Royal Valley Board of Education is proposing a 2.247-mill decrease for the 2017-18 school year.

During a special board meeting on Thursday at the district office in Mayetta, board members present agreed to propose a budget funded by 45.158 mills, which is down from the 47.405 mills used to fund last year’s budget. The board budgeted 47.897 mills during the 2015-16 school year.

“Taxpayers are going to see about a two mill decrease this year from the supplemental general fund,” said Superintendent Aaric Davis.

The new proposed budget includes levying 20 mills for the general fund, 17.158 mills for the Local Option Budget (LOB) and 8 mills for capital outlay.

Davis said one of the biggest changes to the budget this year is that funds for KPERS (the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System) are no longer flowing through the district’s general fund like last year.

For more information on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.