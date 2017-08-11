Home / News / Royal Valley to present "Hotel Nashville"
Royal Valley High School will present “Hotel Nashville” on Friday and Saturday at the elementary school gym in Hoyt. In this scene, Greta, a knife-wielding chef played by Hanna Allen (left), accuses Mary, played by Noah Spencher (center), and Mary’s grandmother, played by Gabi Simmons (right), of stealing one of her kitchen knives. (Photo by Ali Holcomb)

Wed, 11/08/2017 - 14:28 holtonadmin
By Ali Holcomb

A failing hotel, a knife-wielding chef, geriatric spies and an unscheduled music competition will keep audiences on their toes this weekend as Royal Valley High School presents “Hotel Nashville.”

Written and directed by RV’s Stephanie Allen, “Hotel Nashville” centers around Mary, who is struggling to keep her hotel open in small Nashville, Kan. 

“She’s taking in laundry to keep the hotel afloat, and her friend Steve, who works for a travel agency in Wichita, arranges, without her knowledge, a music competition at her hotel,” Allen said. “While that’s going on, Mary’s grandmother and her bridge group are actually undercover spies whose latest mission is to rescue a 12-year-old girl from guerrillas in Costa Rica.”

The grandmas bring the girl back to the hotel, which is now brimming with aspiring country singers, fans and reporters.

The cast includes 23 students and a special cameo by School Resource Officer John Calvert. All the scenes take place in the hotel’s lobby.

“We have a lot of fun and different characters,” Allen said. “It’s going to be a great show.”

