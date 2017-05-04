Royal Valley High School greenhouse grows opportunity

It’s been two years since the greenhouse opened at Royal Valley High School, and both the plants and students are thriving in the new environment.

Whether it’s supplying the high school cafeteria with tomatoes and fresh herbs or experimenting with hydroponics and pollination, Kim Clark, RHVS agriculture teacher, said the students at RV have taken ownership of the greenhouse and are learning skills that will help them in the future.

“I could teach them about photosynthesis in the classroom, but until they experience it firsthand, they don’t know how to apply it,” Clark said. “The kids love being able to work in the greenhouse.”

Construction of the 30-foot by 48-foot greenhouse, which sits behind the elementary and high schools, was completed in March of 2015.

