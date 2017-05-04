Home / News / Royal Valley High School greenhouse grows opportunity
Royal Valley students in Trisha Slimmer's first-grade class explored the high school greenhouse during the recent annual Ag Day event with guidance from RVHS students Doran Rupnicki (left) and Liz Kirby. Since January, the ag students at the high school have been supplying the cafeteria with tomatoes and fresh herbs that they've grown through the greenhouse. (Photo by Ali Holcomb)

Royal Valley High School greenhouse grows opportunity

Wed, 04/05/2017 - 16:49 holtonadmin
By Ali Holcomb

 

It’s been two years since the greenhouse opened at Royal Valley High School, and both the plants and students are thriving in the new environment.

Whether it’s supplying the high school cafeteria with tomatoes and fresh herbs or experimenting with hydroponics and pollination, Kim Clark, RHVS agriculture teacher, said the students at RV have taken ownership of the greenhouse and are learning skills that will help them in the future.

“I could teach them about photosynthesis in the classroom, but until they experience it firsthand, they don’t know how to apply it,” Clark said. “The kids love being able to work in the greenhouse.”

Construction of the 30-foot by 48-foot greenhouse, which sits behind the elementary and high schools, was completed in March of 2015.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media