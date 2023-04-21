Royal Valley board OKs purchase of land next to RVES

On a 7-0 vote, the Royal Valley Board of Education approved the purchase of 98.36 acres of land next to the elementary school in Hoyt during its meeting on Monday.

The board also approved the purchase of new playground equipment at the middle school and new scoreboards at the high school gym.

The district’s bid of $420,000 was the highest for the property that was included in an auction on April 2. The land was owned by the late Marvin and Shirley Smith.

The north end of the parcel is located on the south side of West First Street in Hoyt and sits directly west of the elementary parking lot and high school track. From the north, the land spans about half a mile back.

“I believe this is a good investment in our school district’s future,” said RV Board President Boone Smith. “We don’t know exactly what all of the land is going to be used for, but this allows us to do some long-term planning for our district that we were not previously able to do. I look forward to hearing from the community, our staff, students and board members on how we will make Royal Valley better with this purchase.”

Board member Pat Tuck agreed.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the school district to have the land to grow,” Tuck said. “I think it’s going to be really beneficial.”

Also during the meeting, the board approved the purchase of new playground equipment for the middle school for $135,975 from ABCreative of De Soto.

Superintendent Aaric Davis reported that he and Noah Slay, director of curriculum and instruction, met with fifth-grade students to discuss some ideas for a new playground at the school in Mayetta.

