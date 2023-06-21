Royal Valley board approves new curriculum

New curriculum for the 2023-24 school year was approved during the Royal Valley Board of Education’s retreat last week.

At the board’s annual retreat, which was held at Royal Valley High School, board members approved the purchase of new curriculum from Savvas Learning Company of New Jersey on the recommendation from Noah Slay, director of curriculum and instruction.

The curriculum will be used in history, government and social studies courses for students in grades sixth through 12.

Slay said that Savvas offers an interactive online version of its textbooks with primary sources, videos from the publisher and physical books for the classes at an estimated cost of $42,000.

In other business, the board:

* Held a budget hearing for the republished budget. Following the hearing, the board approved the republished budget for the general fund, K-12 at-risk fund and the bilingual fund as presented.

* Approved a motion to declare the barn located west of the RVES parking lot on land recently purchased by the district as surplus property. The barn will be sold by sealed bid. The bids will be open on June 21.

* Approved a motion to declare several tables, chairs and desks in the district warehouse as surplus property. The items will be sold during a community sale this summer.

* Approved a $1,200 donation from the Mayetta Masonic Lodge for the RVHS band, a $1,500 donation from Richard and Jessica Hammer for the RVHS Soundsations and a $150 donation from Tracie Wyatt for the fifth-grade park day.

* Accepted the resignations of Leslie Schuetz as the KAY Club co-sponsor, Carla Youngbear as the Title VI language/culture specialist and Jennifer Holthaus as the RVMS cheer sponsor.

