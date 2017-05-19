Royal Valley announces retirees, new hires

Four longtime employees are retiring from Royal Valley USD 337 at the end of the school year and several new district hires have been approved by the board of education recently.

Jeff Gustin, who serves a variety of roles at RV, is retiring after 35 years with the district. Gustin currently is the USD 337 athletic director, transportation coordinator and assistant middle school principal.

Second-grade teacher Nancy Mergen is retiring after 32 years of service as an elementary teacher. Mergen also attended Hoyt Elementary School, Royal Valley Junior High and graduated from Royal Valley High School.

Denise Murray has worked for the district for 29 years as a secretary at the high school and then district office business manager. She will retire at the end of the school year.

Cheryl Tillotson is also retiring. Tillotson has worked for the district for 32 years as a custodian.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.