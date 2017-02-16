Roush & Son's Towing & Recovery open in Holton

Kirk’s Towing of Holton has switched hands and is now Roush & Son’s Towing and Recovery. The business, which is located at 701 Ohio St., is owned and operated by Brian Roush.

The business offers assistance for lockouts, jump starts, break downs, rollback service and local and long-distance hauling.

Roush took over the business on Nov. 18 from Scott Bartlett, purchasing the equipment and phone number of the business. He currently rents the company’s office building.

“Scott and I crossed paths at a football game, and I mentioned I might be interested in doing some weekend or evening work for them and he said he would just do one better and sell the business to me,” Roush said. “We’re still getting the word out that the name has changed and we’re under new management, but we still do towing.”

