Rotary Club to meet twice a month

The Holton Rotary Club, which has been meeting for weekly luncheons in the community for 94 years, since 1923, is changing to a twice monthly meeting schedule starting in July, it has been reported.

The local Rotary Club is part of Rotary International worldwide service organization.

Rotary International, in fact, is one of the longest running community service organizations in the country, established in 1905.

Rotary International currently has more than 35,000 clubs in the world with an estimated 1.2 million members. The club motto is “Service Above Self.’’

In recent years, Rotary International has relaxed its meeting requirements, it was reported, giving local clubs more flexibility and meeting options.

Holton Rotary Club members said they hope that with a less rigid club meeting schedule, more men and women in the community would consider joining the local service organization.

Holton Rotary, which now has about 25 active members, spearheads the Kids Voting project in the local schools to introduce that civic activity to kids.

The Holton Rotary Club also raises funds with benefit golf tournaments and hamburger feeds to support other local community projects, such as the community band and the proposed new digital sign for the Holton High School campus.

Holton Rotary also awards two scholarships annually to graduating high school seniors at HHS and provides an annual watermelon feed for the Holton High football team. The club also volunteers to take gate tickets at HHS football games on Friday nights in the fall.

The Holton Rotary Club established the well-known chili cook-off event in this community several years ago and is always looking for new ways to serve the community.

If you are interested in joining the Rotary Club, contact a club member you know.