Robert Dieckmann seeks reelection to Holton commission

Robert Dieckmann, 68, Holton, is running unopposed for position three on the Holton City Commission during the Nov. 7 election.

Dieckmann was appointed to the board on December 2006. After finishing that term, he was elected to two additional terms.

“I am retired and have the time to give to Holton and address all of the public’s concerns,” Dieckmann said. “I feel I am open minded and fair and have gained knowledge in the six years I have been a commissioner and the four years I’ve served as mayor.”

Dieckmann was employed with Quaker Oats in Topeka for 24 years. He was Wetmore’s fire chief for “nearly three decades” and served three terms on the Wetmore City Council before moving to Holton.

For more information on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.