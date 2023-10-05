Robbins named new health officer

Dylan Robbins has been appointed as the new health officer for the Jackson County Health Department.

The Jackson County Commissioners made the appointment during a recent commission meeting.

Robbins is a Holton native and graduated from Holton High School in 2011. She completed some of her undergraduate work at Kansas State University and Highland Community College and earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the Baker School of Nursing.

“I always knew I wanted to help others, but when I was 16, I was privileged to get my CNA through Highland Community College,” Robbins said. “I worked at Vintage Park in Holton through the rest of high school. At the age of 18, my mother (the late Denise McAlexander) was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Seeing all the amazing nurses that she encountered during her journey solidified my decision to become a nurse.”

Robbins worked as a CNA at Vintage Park for four years. She also worked as a CNA for Ann’s Home Health.

“Before I got into nursing school, I started my career at Stormont Vail where I worked for 10 years in several areas, such as the ICU and post-surgical units, as both a CNA and RN,” she said “In 2019, I joined Holton Community Hospital where I had the pleasure to work for the last three years as the director of pharmacy and outpatient infusions. Now my journey continues at the local health department - a job that is more rewarding than any other I have had before.”

During the pandemic, Robbins said she had the opportunity to work closely with the health department.

“Seeing the amazing work that they did for our community and public was quite humbling,” she said. “I knew that when this job became available, it was my calling to pursue.”

Robbins’s husband Jordan is also a Holton native, and they have three children, Copelan (five), Raylinn (three) and Jillian Denise (nine months).

“Alongside them, I have a wonderful support system who has guided me throughout my health care journey, including my dad, Rick McAlexander, and my grandparents, Harry McAlexander and Charles and Virginia Trygg,” she said. “My in-laws are also from the Holton area, Tracy and Terri Robbins, who encouraged me to take the risk and take a job here locally, which is by far the best decision I have ever made.”