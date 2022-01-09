Road work to close K-16 in western part of county

A section of Kansas Highway 16 in western Jackson County will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today (Thursday, Sept. 1), weather permitting, while maintenance crews replace crossroad pipe in the area, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

According to KDOT, K-16 will be closed to through traffic between the junctions of Kansas Highway 63 in Pottawatomie County and Kansas Highway 62 south of Soldier. No detours will be posted, and motorists will need to use alternate routes.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.