Road and bridge office moved to county shop

As of Monday, the Jackson County road and bridge department office has moved to the new county shop north of Holton.

The office, which is staffed by two administrators and the department co-supervisors, was previously located in the northeast corner in room 106 on the first floor of the Jackson County Courthouse.

In November 2015, the Jackson County Commissioners – Bill Elmer, Janet Zwonitzer and Rob Ladner – authorized the county to purchase the former Forrester Truck Parts & Repair building and an additional seven acres at 24569 U.S. Highway 75 at a cost of $350,000. The building, which now serves as the county shop, is located at the intersection of 246th Road and U.S. 75.

