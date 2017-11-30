Riley sisters open clothing boutique

Born into a small business family, Riley Electric, the Riley sisters learned at a young age what it takes to run and manage a business.

Through the years, the sisters – Stephanie, Samantha and Shari – have taken turns helping out with the family business and recently they’ve branched out to own their own. The sisters have opened Beverley Brown Boutique in Holton at the former Pagel Realty & Auction building at 705 Arizona Ave.

The sisters will have a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at their new store front. Refreshments will be served while the public is invited to explore the new store.

The business specializes in women’s apparel, such as dresses, shoes, blouses and jeans, as well as accessories and home goods.

The Riley sisters each have their own tastes in fashion, but when mixed together, they hope to make Beverley Brown Boutique a “one-stop shop for all of your favorite pieces” and that it can become a staple for local holiday shopping.

“We are so excited to bring another clothing option to Holton. We often find ourselves running to Topeka to grab a quick outfit for an event so we thought it would be nice to save people that trip and keep the tax dollars in our community,” Samantha said.

