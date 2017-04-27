Riley reunited with war plan

About 10 years ago, former Holton superintendent of schools C.L. Riley was in Omaha, Neb., hosting a meeting of “an antique china club” of which he was president when he offered to take members of the club to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in Ashland, Neb., just west of Omaha.

Riley, who also served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, noticed that one of the airplanes on display at the SAC Museum — a Grumman HU-16 Albatross, originally designated as an SA-16 during the Korean War — looked more than a little familiar.

“I saw the plane down there, and I was close enough to see the serial number, even though I was far away from it — it was ‘0006.’ That was our plane!” he said of the Albatross on display at the SAC museum.

