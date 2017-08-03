Richert takes ownership of Clark Chevrolet

A longtime General Motors-affiliated dealership in Topeka has expanded into Holton, taking over the former Clark Chevrolet dealership just off Holton’s Town Square effective Monday, it was reported.

A special “hand-off” ceremony was held Monday morning as Doug Richert, owner of Doug Richert Cadillac in Topeka, took over the reins of Clark Chevrolet, commanding a family business that had been in place for Holton for more than 80 years, the last 55 under the Clark family banner. It’s now known as Doug Richert Chevrolet-Buick.

