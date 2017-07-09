Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Doug Richert Chevrolet

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Holton at about noon on Friday at the new Doug Richert Chevrolet Buick dealership here. Those shown in the ribbon-cutting photo above were left to right, Daniel Brown, Casey Huskey, Ashlee York, Lori Banks, Laura Golden and Eric Bjelland, representing the Chamber of Commerce, Julie and Doug Richert and grandson Montgomery Richert, Kendall Britton, Bill Tregemba, Jared and Melissa Richert, Bernard Bennett, Holton Mayor Bob Dieckmann, Dan Meseke, Jared Todd and Tammy Stroth.