Ribbon cut on Royal Valley High School walking trail

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the official opening of the new walking and nature trail behind Royal Valley High School.

The ceremony was held during a special 50th anniversary celebration of the district held over the weekend that also included a parade, tours of the schools and family fun activities.

The trail was developed by members of the Royal Valley KAY (Kansas Association of Youth) Club and funded by a $8,000 Be The Spark Grant and a $2,500 donation from Jackson County.

“We hope this encourages community members to live a healthy lifestyle,” said KAY sponsor Brenda Lambrecht at the ceremony.

The trail, which spans about a mile, begins in the southwest corner of the RVHS parking lot and includes portions of a former railroad corridor.

KAY Club president Lilly Rooks attended a KAY leadership camp in the summer of 2019 where she learned about the Be The Spark Grant, which is sponsored by the KAY Alumni Network and Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

