Reward offered in drive-by case

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of anyone involved in the May 20 drive-by shooting near Mayetta that injured a 13-year-old boy, it has been reported.

Sheriff Tim Morse said that while no new information has surfaced regarding the incident, the boy who was injured in the incident is “doing fine” and that the incident remains under investigation.

The shooting occurred at about 1:45 a.m. on May 20 in the 13000 block of 166th Road. Upon arrival, deputies and investigators found multiple rounds fired into the residence where a child was shot in the back.

Bullets went through a window, a closet door and a wall before entering the boy’s room and striking him. The boy was transported by Jackson County EMS to an area hospital, where it was determined that his injury was “not life threatening,” Sheriff Morse said.

Anyone having any information about the incident is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 364-2251.