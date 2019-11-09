Rescue mission event to be held at Holton First United Methodist

The executive director of the Topeka Rescue Mission, Barry Feaker, will be speaking at Holton First United Methodist Church.

This event will be open to the community and will be held on Saturday, September 14. There will be a dinner, serving BBQ pulled pork, held at 5:30 p.m. before Feaker speaks at 6:30 p.m.

All money raised from this event will go to the Topeka Rescue Mission for funding and will be matched by Core Bank. Attendees are encouraged to come and ask questions and also learn more about the services the Topeka Rescue Mission provides for the community.