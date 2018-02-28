Republican gubernatorial candidate Barnett visits Holton

Jim Barnett of Topeka, 64, Republican Party candidate for governor, said Friday in Holton that he’s seeking the state’s top office because he understands the state’s legislative system and because he knows how to fix things.

“The next governor of Kansas may very well be a one-term governor because there are so many tough decisions ahead for the state,” Barnett said. “I understand that. The next governor of Kansas must do what’s best for the state. I think Kansans are looking for someone who can fix things.”

Barnett served the Emporia area in the Kansas State Senate from 2001 to 2010.

He also ran for governor as the Kansas Republican Party’s nominee in 2006 against incumbent Governor Kathleen Sebelius, a Democrat. Sebelius won the race against Barnett, winning her a second, four-year term.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.