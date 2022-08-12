Renovations under way at Roebke House

The Roebke House Memorial is looking a little different these days — but what people are seeing is part of an effort to keep the historic Holton structure a destination for history-minded visitors to Jackson County.

Recently, a crew from Matthews Construction of Kansas City could be seen tearing siding off the old Victorian home that the Jackson County Historical and Genealogical Society has been using as a museum for almost as long as it’s been in existence.

The work, according to historical society treasurer Anna Wilhelm, is part of a renovation project involving replacing outdated doors, windows and siding in order to conserve energy, reduce maintenance and make the Roebke House “a showcase, attracting new visitors with special events and historic programs.”

“An attractive, well-preserved museum is indicative of a vibrant community that reflects Main Street values and supports the humanities,” Wilhelm added.

Historical society president Suzette McCord-Rogers added that the renovation project, when completed, is expected to save the historical society a significant amount of money in heating and cooling costs, in addition to preserving the house for at least another 50 years and making the house a more welcoming site for tour groups.

“We needed to get that house fixed, because it was going to deteriorate beyond our being able to repair it,” McCord-Rogers said. “Our goal is to expand our education outreach, and by getting this particular house in order to where we’re not being constantly drained of funds due to repairs and utility costs, we can focus on future projects.”

The renovation project is expected to cost about $150,000, and the historical society has about a third of that in hand at the present time, according to paperwork filed along with a request for $25,000 from the Jackson County alcohol tax fund. Action has yet to be taken on that request, it was reported.

Located at 216 New York Ave. — a block south of the historical society’s museum on the southwest corner of Holton’s Town Square — the Roebke House was built in 1876 by German immigrant Louis Roebke and contains many items of historical significance to his family and the Holton community.

At the time the house was built, it consisted of four rooms, and McCord-Rogers said several expansions had been made to the house before it was gifted to the historical society, shortly after the society’s formation in the late 1970s, at the bequest of family member Doris Roebke.

“The family wanted it to be properly preserved as a showcase,” McCord-Rogers said.

The house, which has been converted into a museum that features different types of handiwork including weaving, soap-making, butter churning, crocheting and quilting, is used regularly by the community, notably in tours for elementary school students who learn about the five children who grew up in the house and witness handiwork demonstrations.

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.