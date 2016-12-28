Reminder: School Board elections moved to fall

There will be no election this spring for school board positions as this is the first year those elections will be held in November.

School board elections were previously held in April of odd-numbered years, but due to a law passed recently by state legislators, those elections will now be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November in odd-numbered years, beginning in 2017, it was reported.

Jeff Stithem, who holds position five on the Royal Valley Board of Education, recently filed for re-election, and all candidates have until noon on June 1, 2017 to do so at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office in Holton. The election will be held Nov. 7.

Previously, school board general elections were held in the spring of odd-numbered years with terms starting July 1, the same day that new fiscal years start for Kansas school districts.

The new law, House Bill 2104, now requires these elections to be held in the fall during the general election with terms starting Jan. 1, in the middle of the school district’s fiscal year. The positions will continue to be non-partisan, it was reported, meaning candidates for school board positions do not list any political party affiliations.

If necessary, a primary election will be held on the first Tuesday in August of odd-numbered years. This year, that date is Aug. 1, 2017.

Candidates on the November ballot will include those seeking positions four, five and six on each school board for Jackson Heights, Holton and Royal Valley.

Those currently serving in those positions are Kelly Kennedy, Ed Rostetter and Doug Amon at Jackson Heights; Allen Arnold, Mike Ford and Bob Phillips at Holton; and Linda Hegemann, Jeff Stithem and Ann Kelly at Royal Valley.

To file for a school board positions, candidates must register at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office, located on the second floor of the Jackson County Courthouse in Holton. Candidates can register by paying a $20 fee or file by petition by obtaining signatures from a certain percentage of registered voters.

To determine whether you qualify as a candidate for a specific position on a school board based on where you reside, contact your local school district office or the county clerk’s office.

A map of each voting districts and the boundaries of each school board position is also available at the county’s website, www.jacksoncountyks.com.

Since the new terms won’t start until Jan. 1, 2018, each school board will have to pass a resolution to extend all the current terms for those positions by six months, it was reported.

The other board seats, which include positions one, two, three and seven, will be included on the Nov. 5, 2019 ballot. All board members serve four-year terms.