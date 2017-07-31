Remaining rape cases against Jacob Ewing dismissed
Two of the criminal cases involving rape charges against Holton resident Jacob Ewing have been dismissed and the number of charges in a third case reduced during a Thursday afternoon hearing in Jackson County District Court.
Special prosecutor Jacqie Spradling asked District Court Judge Norbert Marek to dismiss the two cases involving alleged incidents that reportedly occurred in 2015 and 2016, eliminating the remaining three charges of rape and three charges of aggravated criminal sodomy against Ewing and canceling a five-day jury trial set for the end of August.
However, Ewing, 22, was bound over for trial on 10 of the 13 charges of sexual exploitation of a child stemming from alleged possession of child pornography after a preliminary hearing on the charges. Marek set that three-day trial to begin Wednesday, Nov. 15 in district court.
Also scheduled during Thursday’s hearing was Ewing’s sentencing after a jury in June found him guilty of 11 charges, including two counts of rape and four counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.
However, defense attorney Kathleen Ambrosio sought continuance of the sentencing so that Ewing could be evaluated by a psychologist, and Marek approved the continuance and rescheduled the sentencing hearing for Sept. 1.
