Home / News / Remaining rape cases against Jacob Ewing dismissed

Remaining rape cases against Jacob Ewing dismissed

Mon, 07/31/2017 - 16:00 holtonadmin
By Brian Sanders

 

Two of the criminal cases in­volving rape charges against Holton resident Jacob Ewing have been dismissed and the number of charges in a third case reduced during a Thursday afternoon hear­ing in Jackson County District Court.

Special prosecutor Jacqie Spra­dling asked District Court Judge Norbert Marek to dismiss the two cases involving alleged incidents that reportedly occurred in 2015 and 2016, eliminating the remain­ing three charges of rape and three charges of aggravated criminal sodomy against Ewing and cancel­ing a five-day jury trial set for the end of August.

However, Ewing, 22, was bound over for trial on 10 of the 13 charges of sexual exploitation of a child stemming from alleged possession of child pornography after a pre­liminary hearing on the charges. Marek set that three-day trial to begin Wednesday, Nov. 15 in district court.

Also scheduled during Thurs­day’s hearing was Ewing’s sen­tencing after a jury in June found him guilty of 11 charges, including two counts of rape and four counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.

However, defense attorney Kathleen Ambrosio sought con­tinuance of the sentencing so that Ewing could be evaluated by a psy­chologist, and Marek approved the continuance and rescheduled the sentencing hearing for Sept. 1.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media