Remaining rape cases against Jacob Ewing dismissed

Two of the criminal cases in­volving rape charges against Holton resident Jacob Ewing have been dismissed and the number of charges in a third case reduced during a Thursday afternoon hear­ing in Jackson County District Court.

Special prosecutor Jacqie Spra­dling asked District Court Judge Norbert Marek to dismiss the two cases involving alleged incidents that reportedly occurred in 2015 and 2016, eliminating the remain­ing three charges of rape and three charges of aggravated criminal sodomy against Ewing and cancel­ing a five-day jury trial set for the end of August.

However, Ewing, 22, was bound over for trial on 10 of the 13 charges of sexual exploitation of a child stemming from alleged possession of child pornography after a pre­liminary hearing on the charges. Marek set that three-day trial to begin Wednesday, Nov. 15 in district court.

Also scheduled during Thurs­day’s hearing was Ewing’s sen­tencing after a jury in June found him guilty of 11 charges, including two counts of rape and four counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.

However, defense attorney Kathleen Ambrosio sought con­tinuance of the sentencing so that Ewing could be evaluated by a psy­chologist, and Marek approved the continuance and rescheduled the sentencing hearing for Sept. 1.

