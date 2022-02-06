Relief expected for baby formula shortage

A nationwide baby formula shortage has been affecting families in the past few weeks, but U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials recently reported that Americans “should begin to see improvement” on store shelves soon.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf reported that manufacturers in the United State are increasing their output of formula and the country is also increasing the amount of formula its imports from other countries.

“Within days it will get better, but it will be a few weeks until we’re back to normal,” Califf told a House appropriations subcommittee on May 19.

Locally, the Holton Walmart has a “very limited” supply of baby formula, and customers are being limited to five formulas a piece, according to a sales associate yesterday.

Cecil K’s Hometown Market currently has cans of Similac Advance formula in stock, it was reported.

Formula production slowed during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the problem worsened in February when a plant shut down in Michigan.

On May 18, two bills were passed by the U.S. House of Representatives to help get formula back on store shelves. One would allow more formula to be purchased with money from a federal program that aids low-income women, infants and children while the other would provide the FDA with additional funding that could be used for more agency personnel, including inspectors.

The U.S. Senate has yet to vote on the bills, it was reported.

In order to help Kansas parents, Gov. Laura Kelly recently announced actions her administration has taken to ease the burden on families affected by the formula shortage.

“I have directed all state agencies to do everything in their power to help Kansans access vital infant formula,” Gov. Laura Kelly said. “From increasing flexibility to helping eliminate barriers at check-out, my administration is doing what is within our power to ease the impact of the national infant formula shortage on Kansas families.”

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “May 25, 2022” under E-Editions.