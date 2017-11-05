Relay For Life cancelled this year

A Relay For Life fund-raising event will not by held in Jackson County this year and is being “discontinued” at this time, it has been reported.

“Over the last few years, our volunteer base has decreased in Jackson County to the level that we no longer have the ability to successfully execute a Relay For Life event here,” said Melissa Easterberg, community manager for Relay For Life at Wichita’s High Plains Division.

In October 2016, a condensed version of the Jackson County Relay For Life was held at Jackson Heights High School. The four-hour event included a dinner for cancer survivors and caregivers and then a walk around the gym until 9 p.m.