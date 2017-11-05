Home / News / Relay For Life cancelled this year

Relay For Life cancelled this year

Thu, 05/11/2017 - 10:40 holtonadmin
by Ali Holcomb

A Relay For Life fund-raising event will not by held in Jackson County this year and is being “discontinued” at this time, it has been reported.

“Over the last few years, our volunteer base has decreased in Jackson County to the level that we no longer have the ability to successfully execute a Relay For Life event here,” said Melissa Easterberg, community manager for Relay For Life at Wichita’s High Plains Division.

In October 2016, a condensed version of the Jackson County Relay For Life was held at Jackson Heights High School. The four-hour event included a dinner for cancer survivors and caregivers and then a walk around the gym until 9 p.m. 

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media