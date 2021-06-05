Reith resigns as local health officer

Angie Reith, Jackson County local health officer, has resigned from her position due to a personal family matter, it was reported. Reith’s last day is Friday.

“It was an extremely difficult decision, but it’s the right one for my family right now,” Reith said of her resignation. “It has been an amazing experience to work in Jackson County. I have felt very supported by the community, and I consider it a great honor to represent public health for the county for almost 21 years.”

Reith’s position is under the umbrella of the NEK Multi-County Health Departments, Inc., and the search is on to find a replacement for her, according to Kristina Romine, director of operations for the organization.

“It is very hard to replace someone who has been as dedicated to public health in Jackson County as Angie has for more than 20 years,” Romine said. “We plan to take some time before hiring to ensure we are hiring the right person to represent public health in the county moving forward. We will request that an interim health officer be appointed in the meantime. This will likely be an existing employee and the request will be made very soon.”

