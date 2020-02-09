Register now for Fall Garage Sales

The annual Jackson County/Holton City Wide Garage Sales will be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11 and 12.

If you'd like to participate, download the garage sale form below, fill it out and submit it to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net, call the Holton Recorder office at (785) 364-3141 or visit our office at 109 W. Fourth St. in Holton to get on the map and have your garage sale details listed.

Submissions are due Friday, Sept. 4.