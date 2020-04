The Holton Recorder will be publishing messages from local churches for Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Also, churches that are holding "livestreaming" services are invited to tell everyone how to view their churches' services.

Call The Recorder office at (785) 364-3141 or e-mail information to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net

Deadline for message placement is 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.