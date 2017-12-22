Recorder printing schedule adjusted for holidays

The Holton Recorder will be combining its Monday and Wednesday editions in the next two weeks and will only print one edition on Wednesdays due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The Recorder will only publish one edition during those holiday weeks, Wednesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Jan. 3. There will be no Monday editions on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Advertising and news copy for these editions are due at 5 p.m. the day before on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

The Holton Recorder office will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, to observe the Christmas holiday and on Monday, Jan. 1, to observe the New Year’s holiday.

