Recorder to print one combined issue during July 4 week

Due to the Fourth of July holiday, The Holton Recorder will publish one combined issue next week instead of two regular issues.

The Recorder will publish a combined Monday and Wednesday edition on Tuesday, July 3. No issue will be printed on Monday, July 2.

The issue will be for sale on newsstands Tuesday afternoon, and local subscribers should expect to receive the edition in the mail on Thursday.

The deadline to schedule advertising or submit copy for the combined edition will be 5 p.m. Monday, July 2. For more information, call 364-3141.

The Recorder office, as well as government offices, financial institutions and many area businesses, will be closed next Wednesday to observe the Fourth of July holiday.