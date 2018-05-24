Recorder to print combined issues next week

The Holton Recorder will be combining its Monday and Wednesday editions next week and will publish the combined edition on Wednesday, May 30, due to Monday’s Memorial Day holiday.

The Holton Recorder office will be closed on Monday to observe Memorial Day as will many local businesses, including banks and the post office.

The deadline to submit advertising and news copy for the combined edition next week is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29.

As always, for up-to-the-minute local news for Jackson County, follow The Recorder on twitter at @HoltonRecorder and online at holtonrecorder.net