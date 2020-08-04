Recorder combining editions

The Holton Recorder will be combining the Monday edition with the Wednesday edition through the rest of this month, due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns. The Recorder will print on Wednesdays.

The Jackson County Shopper will continue to be published weekly to provide local businesses with total market coverage of the area - more than 6,000 homes.

Breaking news for the community will continue to be reported as it occurs at holtonrecorder.net and on twitter.

Business hours for The Recorder will stay the same - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except this Friday (Good Friday) when the business hours will be 8 a.m. to noon.

Social distancing protocols are in place at the business office at 109 W. Fourth St. in Holton and, if possible, please call us at 1-785-364-3141 for business transactions or correspond with us by e-mail - holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net

Holton Recorder subscribers can also read the newspaper at their home computer or on their phone. If you are a subscriber, we’ll issue you a username and password so you can read The Recorder online. Just call us or send us an e-mail to make that request. Thank you!