Recorder to be honored at annual KPA convention

The Holton Recorder newspaper will be honored in April for the “Best Newspaper Front Page” and for the “Best Newspaper Commu­nity Service Project” for work in 2016.

All told, The Recorder will be honored with two first-place awards, three second-place awards and four third-place awards in the Kansas Press Association’s annual statewide Awards of Excellence Contest.

KPA will host its annual conven­tion at Topeka on April 7-9.

Competing in the largest non-daily newspaper circulation cate­gory, by newspaper professionals outside of Kansas, The Recorder’s “chili cook-off” community service project that raised funds for the Banner Creek Science Center was judged as category’s top commu­nity service project by a newspaper in the state.

The Purple Heart Series of stories that has been published in The Re­corder since January of 2016, was judged as the category’s second place investigative story in the state.

The sports story that served as a preview of the Holton-Frontenac playoff football game (by David Powls) was judged second place in the sports story category.

The editorial pages of The Re­corder were also judged as second place in that category.

The Recorder also received third place awards for its series of Purple Heart profiles (compiled by Brian Sanders), a sports story about HHS wrestlers at state (by Sanders), overall sports pages and overall news and writing excellence throughout the newspaper.

Ali Holcomb directly contributed to the award for Best Front Page as she shares design assignments with Sanders.