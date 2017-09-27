Rebar's disappearance still a mystery

At about 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2015, 70-year-old Joan Rebar, a resident of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Reservation in Jackson County, left the Meriden VFW to go home after spending the evening there with friends.

Two years have passed, and there is still no sign of Rebar.

But the investigation into Rebar’s disappearance continues with hope that someone may still have information about what happened to Rebar or where she might be, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said.

“We still consider it an active investigation,” Morse said. “Joan was a citizen of our county, and I feel that it’s important that even though whatever took place might not have happened here, we’re going to do everything we can to try to find some answers for her family. That’s the biggest disappointment that I have — not being able to bring them some answers.”

A task force made up of law enforcement officers from Jackson and Jefferson counties, the Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Police and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate Rebar’s disappearance, conducting interviews and collecting information on the case, Morse noted.

That task force, along with volunteers seeking closure, has conducted extensive searches of “hundreds of miles” of land and water in a three-county area, he said.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.